If criminals fire 1 bullet, police will retaliate with 5:

witness a change within a month, as the policemen will now fire five bullets if they face one from criminals, newly appointed of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said Friday.

Police will not recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' if criminals fire on them, Pandey who took over as the DGP on January 31 said here in district.

"I have clearly told my men to reply the criminals with five bullets if they fire one on them. There is no dearth of arms, ammunition and vehicles for police personnel. I will personally visit all the police stations of the state to ensure that things are in place," Pandey said.

People will start witnessing a change within a month, as criminals will start fleeing to save themselves from the police, said the new DGP who succeeded K S Dwivedi.

The 1987 was talking to reporters after a review meeting on law and order with police officials of the district.

The DGP stressed on the need for support and cooperation of common people and the media for ensuring better policing in order to tame crimes in the state.

"People especially know who is corrupt, who is a thief and who is mafia. But they do not come forward to share details of such elements. You share the details of such persons and I assure you that action would be taken against them besides keeping your identity secret," he said.

Out of 1100 police stations in the state, 774 have their own building, he said and asserted that he will ensure that the remaining ones get their own building before his term ends in February 2021.

