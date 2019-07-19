JUST IN
IFS officer Vivek Kumar appointed private secretary to PM Narendra Modi

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the prime minister, cleared the new assignment for Kumar, who is currently working as Director in the Prime Minister's Office.

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar was appointed as private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to an official order.

Kumar's appointment will come into effect from the day of the assumption of charge and his tenure will be on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official order said.
