Declaration of minority on state-wise data? SC seeks AG's assistance

SC bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday sought assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in dealing with a plea seeking declaration of minority community on the basis of state-wise population data instead of national data.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the law which allows declaration of minority community on the basis of national data was illegal.

The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay , who has filed a PIL on the issue, to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks.
First Published: Fri, July 19 2019. 12:10 IST

