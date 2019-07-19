Declaration of minority on state-wise data? SC seeks AG's assistance

The on Friday sought assistance of Attorney General in dealing with a plea seeking declaration of minority community on the basis of state-wise population data instead of data.

A bench comprising Chief Justice and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submissions of senior advocate that the law which allows declaration of minority community on the basis of data was illegal.

The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay , who has filed a PIL on the issue, to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks.