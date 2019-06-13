FSSAI proposes ban on junk food advertisements in and around schools

FSSAI has proposed banning advertisements of in and around school premises in an attempt to promote safe and among school children, its Pawan Agarwal said Thursday.

The Safety and (FSSAI) has prepared a draft regulation on availability of safe, in schools and the same has been sent to the ministry for approval, he added.

"We have proposed to put a curb on advertisements and promotion of food that is not healthy in school premises and 50 metres surroundings," Agarwal told on the sidelines of an conference on

In March 2015, the had directed the to come out with regulations to promote for school children.

"About three years ago, the High Court had asked us to come out with regulation on healthy diets for school children. We have been struggling to put that regulation together. Because if you have to make a law, it has to be implemented," Agarwal said while addressing the conference.

In the draft regulation, FSSAI has defined healthy diet based on some parameters.

"How do you define healthy diet? That is at the heart of that regulation. We cannot say that because it (food product) is coming from MNCs it is unhealthy, some of the Indian food can also be unhealthy. Therefore we have to have a matrix that defines fairly and objectively," Agarwal said.

"We have come out with a draft regulation that will be in place," he added.

Last year, FSSAI had put this draft regulation in public domain for comments. It proposed restrictions on the sale of including noodles, chips, carbonated drinks and confectionery in and around schools.

While bringing this draft, FSSAI had said the objective was to restrict/limit the consumption and availability of most common HFSS food (junk food) like chips, sugar sweetened carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, ready-to-eat noodles, pizzas, burgers and confectionery.

Addressing the conference, Agarwal emphasised on maintaining healthy diet, saying that 6 out of 10 are diet related.

"If we have safe and and keep ourselves fit, most of the may not come," he added.

Agarwal highlighted the initiatives taken by FSSAI in the last few years to promote safe, in schools, but stressed on taking this campaign to national level.

