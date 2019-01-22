IILM University Organizes an Expert Session on Mental Health and Positive Psychology by Dr. Samir Parikh

/ -- The Centre of and Department of at Gurugram hosted Dr. Samir Parikh, an eminent Psychiatrist and the Director of Department of and Behavioural Sciences, Healthcare for a session on and Dr. Parikh spoke about the how has impacted the of youngsters today. He encouraged the budding students in the audience to focus on strengths of people instead of weaknesses. Dr. Parikh threw light on how community interaction played a key role as an of mental health awareness and how every budding mental health expert needs to be ethical, a and a role model even in their personal space.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811398/Dr_Samir_Parikh_IILM_University.jpg )



Being the motivator that he is, Dr Parikh emphasized the importance of reading and being updated by the recent literature. He motivated the audience to gain as much knowledge as possible and study during their tenure as students. He focused on the genuine pursuit of knowledge to build a strong base in the life, which is so very essential for every aspiring He shared statistics on the need for competent psychologists and counsellors due to the non-availability of qualified experts. He said that unqualified quacks are in huge numbers in our country. He explained how there is a 300% shortage of psychologists and mental health professionals in India, and this nature of deficit is a huge opportunity as well as a responsibility for students. He also shared how young psychologists today are too focused on pen and paper inventories rather than actually communicating with their patients. According to him, the human component to psychology is very important. There is a need to explore and observe rather than being restricted to the boundaries of the classrooms and otherwise taught theoretical knowledge. Discussions and exchanges between students and professionals are important rather than working in isolation. The students got a lot of insight on what to do and expect as budding psychologists.

About IILM:



IILM has a rich legacy of 26 years in responsible higher education and offers innovative and flexible programmes in Management, Design, Fashion, Liberal Arts, Entrepreneurship, Computer Science and Technology. The vision of is to be global, inclusive and responsible. It is anchored around the philosophy of liberal education and strives to be a leading liberal arts Inaugurated by of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, IILM enjoys locational advantage of being in the heart of the corporate hub of Gurugram. International exposure, highly qualified and experienced faculty, globally bench-marked curriculum and experiential learning give an academic rigour to IILM programmes. IILM Gurugram boasts of a strong industry interface that gives it a competitive edge. There is a strong impetus on developing analytical, critical thinking skills and life skills of students, whereby ensuring their holistic development. The students at IILM experience an enriching and vibrant campus life through sports and co-curricular activities. There are 5 Centres of Excellence at IILM and one of them is Centre for The Centre conducts research and supports people of all ages to develop emotional competencies through personal coaching and training which lead to improvements in emotional skills, personal effectiveness, and well-being in organizations, academia and schools. Finally, the Centre uses the power of emotions to create a healthier, productive, and sustainable society, today and for future generations. The events under Centre of are a part of the series of workshops that regularly conducts, to deliberate on contemporary trends and spreading awareness amongst students, educators and corporates.

Website:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)