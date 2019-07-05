IIM-Indore offers course for working professionals in Dubai

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) Friday announced that it has started a management course for the professionals working in Dubai.

IIM-I has joined hands with a private institute in Dubai to offer an eight-month executive program for working professionals, the institute's spokesperson said.

Classes will be held on Friday and Saturday in Dubai on pre-declared dates every month. IIM-Indore faculty members will be teaching these classes.

