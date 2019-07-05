IIM-Indore offers course for working professionals in Dubai

-
ALSO READ
IIM Rohtak Introduces Five-year (Bachelors to Masters) Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)
Vector Consulting Group Continues to Grow With New Recruits From Top B-schools
IIM Kozhikode launches new doctoral programme in Management
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Holds its Seventh Convocation Ceremony
IIM Nagpur implements 10 pc EWS quota in 2019-21 session
-
The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) Friday announced that it has started a management course for the professionals working in Dubai.
IIM-I has joined hands with a private institute in Dubai to offer an eight-month executive program for working professionals, the institute's spokesperson said.
Classes will be held on Friday and Saturday in Dubai on pre-declared dates every month. IIM-Indore faculty members will be teaching these classes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU