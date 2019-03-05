Illegal immigrants won't be treated inhumanly: Rajnath

Tuesday said illegal immigrants will not be treated inhumanly and the government will speak to the neighbouring country to find a way out to handle the issue.

Singh said the government will not treat anyone coming to India, whether legally or illegally, in an inhuman manner as it is not part of Indian culture.

"For those coming to illegally, we will talk to the neighbouring country and see what can be done humanly. We do not do inhuman treatment to anyone," he said addressing the public after inaugurating a border project by the BSF, without naming the country.

Hinting his support to the contentious citizenship bill, he said all people coming to from Pakistan, and due to religious persecution will be treated with "human behaviour".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on January 8 but was not tabled in Rajya Sabha, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in even if they do not possess any document.

Singh said the ancient Indian saints considered all its neighbours as family with the mantra 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

Talking about the inland security scenario, the home said the NDA government gave special focus in this aspect after coming to power.

He said the government is open to talks with anyone if they have demands or grievances, but will not forgive if they take arms.

"The country should be safe. Only then development can happen. India was at 9th position five years ago in the top 10 world economy, but now we have reached 6th position. In this fiscal, we are going to reach the 5th position," Singh claimed.

He said even the Islamic countries are recognising India's progress and inviting "an Indian for the first time" by the (OIC) is a testimony to that.

Referring to the UPA tenure, the said nobody can level any corruption charge against the NDA governments of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

He also praised for running a "corruption-free" government.

The BJP-led government believes that the country cannot develop without developing the Northeast, but still some are creating controversies over small issues, Singh said.

"The Clause 6 (of Assam Accord) will give safeguard to identity, language, heritage and culture. We have formed a high-level committee under Mr Bezbaruah. We are waiting for his report. I will not lie. My media friends, if I lie, write that I lied. I will apologise," he added.

The existence of the nine-member high-level committee formed by the Centre for implementation of Assam Accord's Clause 6 is in a lurch with M P Bezbaruah deciding to withdraw from it in January.

Four other members also decided not to be a part of this committee in protest of the citizenship bill - a of the (AASU), eminent litterateurs and along with educationist Mukunda Rajbongshi.

Singh also promised to give ST status to six communities of Moran, Muttock, Sootea, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes, but without affecting the existing ST tribes.

