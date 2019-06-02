Illicit liquor worth over Rs 40 lakh seized in Mathura

Two men were arrested after illicit liquor worth Rs 42 was seized from two different places here within a span of 12 hours, police said on Sunday.

"In a join operation, teams of and recovered illicit liquor worth Rs 40 on Sunday. Another team of seized illicit liquor worth Rs 2 late Saturday night," SP (City) said.

He said, nabbed Sukhbinder, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, with a truck containing 996 boxes of illicit liquor hid under POP bags, near the 100-bed hospital on Sunday.

Efforts are underway to arrest the kingpin, Ranjodh, a resident of Panchkula in Hariyana, he said.

In another incident, a team of along with team intercepted a Charcoal tanker near Masani crossing and recovered 960 bottles of foreign brand whisky from it, the SP said.

Singh said the whisky was being transported to from Sonipat in

He said that the tanker driver, Roop, who is a resident of Rohtak, was arrested.

