Ambedkar, Ramanuja more relevant in present times: Judge

The relevance of late leaders like Dr Ambedkar and P Kakkan and spiritiual master Ramanujacharya is even more important in present times, Madras High Court Judge Justice G R Swaminathan has said.
Advocating initiatives to ensure social cohesion, the Judge asked if one could today spot a leader like Kakkan, a former state Minister in the Congress government in Tamil Nadu known for his simplicity.
Addresing a meet on social cohesion hosted by Tamil Nadu Young Thinkers' Forum (TNYTF) in association with P Kakkan Memorial Trust, at Thumbaipatti near here Tuesday, the birthplace of Kakkan, the Judge batted for societal integration.
A freedom fighter and Gandhian, Kakkan (1909-81) was renowned for his honesty and work for the rural poor and Dalits. A Congress leader, he was a State Minister between 1957 and 67 and he was also a member of the Constituent Assembly. He was elected to the first Lok Sabha from here.
Ramanuja nearly a millenium ago opened up the doors of spirituality to one and all and batted for the downtrodden and oppressed sections of the society.
The meet was held to draw contemporary lessons from the life of Kakkan, as it was his 110th birth anniversary, as well as the lives of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ramanujacharya.
On the occasion, TNYTF presented the Ramanujacharya-Ambedkar Award to six achievers from marginalised communities, in various fields.
The awardees include social activist and transwoman M Nila, and social worker for equitable education for Dalit and tribal children M Dhamodharan.
The P Kakkan Lifetime Achievement Award was given to former CSIR scientist and former village panchayat president, R Elango.
Actor Gautami Tadimala, said "each one of these achievers are powerful examples of how to overcome adversity and create one's own unique identity. We must learn from them."
P Vadivelu, brother of Kakkan said the meet happening at Thumbaipatti was a real tribute to his brother Kakkan's legacy.
