'Love, Death and Robots' renewed for season 2

has renewed "Love, Death and Robots" for a second season.

The streaming platform made the announcement on its See What's Next Twitter page and also revealed that has joined the series as supervising director,

She previously directed multiple episodes of "Spawn", "Kung Fu Panda 2" and "Kung Fu Panda 3", and the live-action feature "The Darkest Minds".

The first season of "Love, Death and Robots" was a collection of animated short stories spanning several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy.

Each episode ran from six to seventeen minutes in length and hailed from different writers, directors, and studios.

"Love, Death and Robots" is produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, and

