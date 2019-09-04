JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, parts of Maha; trains cancelled, flights delayed
Business Standard

IMD issues 'red alert' as heavy rains pound Mumbai; schools closed

Parts of Palghar and Thane districts also received more than 204 mm downpour in last 24 hours

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A view of waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains in Thane. Photo: PTI
A view of waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains in Thane. Photo: PTI

With heavy rains pounding Mumbai and its suburbs, the weather department on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"This shows how widespread the rainfall has been over Mumbai. We have issued a red alert for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours," an IMD official told PTI.

Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in torrential showers in Mumbai city, suburbs, Thane and Palghar, he said.

"The situation is likely to remain like this for next 24 hours," the official said.

The neighbouring Raigad district received almost 300 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, "but going by the progress of clouds, no red alert has been issued there," he said.

Parts of Palghar and Thane districts also received more than 204 mm downpour in last 24 hours, he added.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU