Impairment hit: GMR Infra's Q4 loss at Rs 2,341 cr

suffered Rs 2341.25 crore loss on consolidated basis during the quarter ended March 31, owing to losses of some of the power assets, the infra said in a filing with bourses Thursday.

The company reported Rs 4.81 crore profit after tax during the same quarter in FY18.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 2293.63 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 2234.88 crore in the same quarter in FY18, it said.

GMR booked an loss of Rs 1,242.72 crore in the value of Group's investment in and its subsidiaries/joint ventures , while it has accounted Rs 969.58 crore as loss for Energy Ltd an associate of the Group, total Rs 2212.30 crore.

GMR Energy Limited ('GCEL') is engaged in development and operation of 2 X 685 MW coal based power project and had declared commercial operations of Unit I on November 1, 2015 and Unit II on March 31, 2016 of its 1,370 MW coal based thermal power plant at Raipur district

GCEL docs not have any long-term PP currently and has been incurring losses since the commencement of its commercial operations and has accumulated losses of Rs 4,228.51 crore as on March 31, 2019.

GMR's Airport segment reported Rs 1357.44 crore revenues with Rs 271.02 profit in Q4FY19.

It garnered against Rs 1215.06 crore revenues in Q4FY18 with Rs 1,215.06 profit.

Passenger traffic at grew by 5 per cent YoY to 69.2 million passengers in FY19 from 65.7 million in FY18.

It generated Cash Profit of Rs 885 crore in FY19 against Rs 807 crore in FY18.

Hyderabad Airport passenger traffic grew by 16 per cent YoY to 21.4 million in FY19 from 18.3 million in FY18.

in generated Cash Profit of Rs 359 crore in FY19 as against Rs 216 crore in FY 18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)