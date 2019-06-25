Impostor 'colonel' held trying to enter Maha Assembly building

-
ALSO READ
Case against Colonel, 40 soldiers for allegedly damaging crop, intimidating civilian
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to not contest in LS polls
Will contest LS polls if kept away from Maha Cong-NCP front:SP
Sena will always be 'big brother', Raut on alliance with BJP
Cheating case against Smriti Irani over academic record
-
A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a Colonel and trying to enter the Maharashtra Assembly building unauthorisedly, police said Tuesday.
Marine Drive police identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.
"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU