JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

First lady's spokeswoman is new White House Press Secretary

Trump warns Iran of grave consequences in case of any misadventure
Business Standard

Impostor 'colonel' held trying to enter Maha Assembly building

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a Colonel and trying to enter the Maharashtra Assembly building unauthorisedly, police said Tuesday.

Marine Drive police identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.

"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army colonel and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU