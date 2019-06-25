Impostor 'colonel' held trying to enter Maha Assembly building

A 25-year-old man was arrested for passing himself off as a and trying to enter the Assembly building unauthorisedly, police said Tuesday.

identified him as Kartik Pratap Singh.

"He tried to enter the legislature complex last week in military uniform. We have found that Singh had told his family that he was an army and had tried to pass off Vidhan Bhawan as his office. He was also carrying a fake identity card," an said.

