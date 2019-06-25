Assam Rifles seizes raw diamond worth Rs 10 crore from 2 women, nabs them

The Rifles Tuesday seized 1,667 gram raw diamond worth Rs 10 crores from the possession of two women in district of south and arrested them, police said.

They said that a team of Rifles recovered the diamond from a bag when they searched an auto-rickshaw at Monacherra, 9 kms from town.

The two women, identified as and Minati Sangma, were arrested, police said.

The Assam Rifles handed over the two women and the diamond to the police at the

Monia told the police that the precious stones were given to her by a cousin, who works in a coal mine in Meghalaya, for selling in the market and she was going to give it to a customer.

