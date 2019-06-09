In BJP, tea seller is PM, newspaper hawker party chief and

The is a party where a tea seller can become the prime minister, a newspaper hawker is made the and a man living in a hut can get an opportunity to serve the people as their representative, Union minister Pratap has said.

"This is the speciality about BJP," said on Saturday while speaking at a function here where he and Union minister were felicitated by the party on their first visit to Odisha after taking over as Union ministers.

Stressing that he has been given a big responsibility by Narendra Modi, said the prime minister has shown his trust in him.

"It is my duty to justify his trust," the member from Balasore, who stands apart from a typical due to his simplicity and austere living.

Asserting that he never craved for a ministerial berth, the said that the post has given him a new responsibility to serve the people and it is not simply a status to celebrate.

"I never craved for a ministerial berth. It came on its own, bringing for me a big responsibility to serve the people better," Sarangi said.

Describing, the sequence of events that led to him taking oath as a on May 30, as an incredible experience, the 64-year-old said had called him twice but he was unable to speak to Shah since he was not carrying his phone.

" Ji made at least two phone calls but was unable to speak to me as my phone was with another person. When I called back, he asked me to join the swearing in ceremony in the evening," said Sarangi, the first-time who was inducted into the ministry.

"I was surprised, but Ji clearly told me that I will have to be there to take oath as a Union minister," the for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said.

Sarangi also said he is grateful to God that he has given him this to serve people.

