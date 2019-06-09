PM Modi visits church in Colombo; pays tribute to victims of the Easter terror strikes

on Sunday visited a church - one of the sites of the horrific Sunday attacks - soon after his arrival here and paid tributes to the victims of the terror strikes, expressing India's affirmation of solidarity with in the wake of the attacks.

"Started the visit by paying my respect at one of the sites of the horrific Sunday Attack, St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured," Modi tweeted.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

The Islamic State has claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

"I am confident will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," said Modi, the first foreign to visit Sri Lanka after the attacks.

His visit is considered as a sign of India's affirmation of solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the deadly Easter terror attacks.

"First stop - St. Anthony's church. PM @narendramodi visits St Anthony's Church in # as a mark of respect for those killed in the Easter terrorist attacks. is with Sri Lanka on the fight against terrorism," tweeted.

Later, Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception at the President's house. Sri Lankan was also present. Sirisena was seen holding an umbrella and providing cover to himself and Modi from rain.

During his day-long visit, Modi will hold talks with Sirisena, Prime Minister and of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa. A delegation of the main - The - is also expected to meet Prime Minister Modi.

Modi arrived in from where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian on Saturday.

His visit to and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, the sources said.

