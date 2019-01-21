Venezuela military group calls in video for not recognizing Maduro

A group of soldiers rose up against Venezuela's at a command post near Monday, posting an appeal for public support in a video.

issued a statement after the video was posted saying the soldiers were arrested.

The soldiers rose up at a command post in Cotiza, north of Caracas, which was surrounded by police and troops.

"We are the professional troop of the against the regime, which we completely repudiate. I need your help, take to the streets," a man who identified himself as the group's said in video images circulated on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)