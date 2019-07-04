Income Tax dept conducts searches in My Home Group company

Income Tax sleuths Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at the offices of a joint venture company of My Home Group here, department sources said.

The searches were "routine in nature" and teams from Bengaluru participated in it, they said.

The action was related to the joint venture company of My Home Group with a Bengaluru based firm.

"The searches are being carried out in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the sources told PTI.

Hyderabad-based My Home Group is one of the leading business houses involved in construction, real estate development and cement manufacturing.

The group officials could not be reached for comment.

