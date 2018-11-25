Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers

Mexico's incoming government has denied a report that it plans to allow asylum-seekers to wait in the country while their claims move through US immigration courts, a deal the has been pursuing for months.

"There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming and the US government," said in a statement on Saturday.

Hours earlier, quoted her as saying that the incoming administration of had agreed to allow migrants to stay in as a "short-term solution" while the US considered their applications for asylum. will take office on December 1.

The statement shared with said the future government's principal concern related to the migrants is their well-being while in

reported Saturday that the administration of US has won support from the Mexican president-elect's team for a plan dubbed "Remain in "



The newspaper quoted Sanchez as saying: "For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico." She did not explain in the statement why had quoted her as saying there had been agreement.

The did not immediately respond to requests for comment. US officials have said for months that they were working with Mexico to find solutions for what they have called a border crisis.

Approximately 5,000 Central American migrants have arrived in recent days to Tijuana, just south of California, after making their way through Mexico via caravan.

on Friday declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city, which is struggling to accommodate the influx. Most of the migrants are camped inside a sports complex, where they face long wait times for and bathrooms.

Julieta Vences, a congresswoman with who is also of Mexico's congressional migrant affairs commission, told the AP that has been discussing with US officials how to handle a deluge of asylum claims at the border.

"They're going to have to open the borders (for the migrants) to put in the request," Vences said. "They will also give us dates, on what terms they will receive the (asylum) requests and in the case that they are not beneficiaries of this status, they will have to return here," Vences said.

She spoke to the AP after a visit to the in

