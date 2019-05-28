Ind-Ra assigns investment-grade credit rating to Runaya Refining

Tuesday said Ratings and Research has assigned it an investment-grade rating, on the back of continuation of timely implementation of the project, successful tie-up with company and low working capital requirement.

" has been assigned a long-term issuer of 'IND BBB-' (with stable outlook) by Ratings and Research," said in a statement.

Instruments with the 'IND BBB' are considered to have moderate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry moderate risk.

Runaya Refining is a sustainability solutions company with operations based on its

The is assigned on the basis of Runaya Refining's operational linkage with a strong counterparty Vedanta Ltd, continuation of timely implementation of the project, successful tie-up with company, low working capital requirement, and high customer concentration.

"Runaya is assigned investment-grade rating, in spite of being in project phase, demonstrating strong project dynamics. This also validates the robust financials of the company and its lean operational model," Annanya Agarwal, chief executive offier, Runaya Refining, said.

According to Ratings and Research, the definitive agreement that Runaya Refining has entered into with Vedanta for the processing of aluminium dross till March 2023 will contribute steadily to the topline of the project. The company is also implementing hot and cold dross units near Vedanta's cast houses in Jharsuguda in Odisha to recover

Another reason cited is that since commencing operations from October 2018, Runaya Refining is running on track with commissioning of units and expansion of capacity.

Runaya is expected to commission the and briquette plant by October 2019, which is on schedule, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)