No policy to regularise contract health employees: HP minister

The contractual employees working under the various societies of the state's health department will not be regularised, Health Minister Vipin Parmar said here Tuesday.
Replying to Sri Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar's question, Parmar told the state assembly there is no policy for the regularisation of the 1,334 contract employees working under different societies of the Health Department.
While 1,061 people are working under National Health Mission in contract, 173 in State Aids Control Society, 94 in RKS Society and six employees are working in the ESI Society, he said.
