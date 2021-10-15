India among fastest growing markets for us, says Audible

-
ALSO READ
Apple Music gets Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos powered Spatial Audio in India
IKEA enters Bengaluru, launches ecommerce and mobile shopping app
Payments space heats up as Amazon says 5 mn businesses using Amazon Pay
Amazon union election should be re-run, recommends US labor official
Amazon invests Rs 225 cr in India digital payments arm to ramp up presence
-
Audible on Friday said India is among its fastest growing markets and the Amazon company has been focussing on expanding its content catalogue to enhance experience for its users.
Audible has now launched an 'all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue' for members and a free experience with thousands of titles for users in India.
The free experience also houses titles offered on the Audible Suno app that has featured voices such as Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thriller Factory), Vir Das (Be Stupid with Vir Das) and others.
The Plus catalogue has over 15,000 titles and is available to all members at no extra cost, while the free tier houses over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts such as On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Sadhguru and Ted Talks Daily from around the world.
The Audible Originals catalogue features titles with popular actors and authors including Secrets of Good Health by Rujuta Diwekar, Buri Nazar featuring Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, Sasural Wonder Phool featuring Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma and others.
"We've been committed to our goal of creating and delivering incredible audio storytelling programming in India; today, we've expanded our free selection to include thousands of podcasts, besides over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals for all listeners to experience," Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM at Audible India, told PTI.
The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue for members offers users more value for their subscription, he added.
All of this content, for members and non-members can be accessed on Audible Android and iOS apps, he said.
"India is among our fastest growing markets...During the pandemic, Audible saw listeners experiment with different genres while exploring the content library. Audiobooks from the self-development, spirituality genre and also noticed a spike in fiction (especially Romance and Horror) and Mythology too," Sawlani said.
He added that there has also been an increase in escapist fiction during the pandemic too, i.e., fiction titles featuring places and situations very different from our world.
He, however, didn't comment on the number of users in India.
"Over the last two years, we customized a lot of our content to provide value and relief to our listeners during these challenging times," he said.
Audible has millions of members globally, who subscribe to one of 11 localised services designed for customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.
Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU