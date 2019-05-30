Heatwave warning for Telangana till June 2

Several parts of sizzled with the crossing 43 degrees Celsius mark in two districts Thursday as the warned the heatwave conditions were likely to continue till June 2.

It also said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30 kmph to 40 kmph) and lightning was likely to occur at isolated places in the state Friday.

Adilabad and Medak districts recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degree Celsius, the highest in the state, the (IMD) said.

Nalgonda recorded 43 degree Celsius while 40 degree Celsius.

However, the level dipped in several parts Thursday compared to the past few days when it crossed the 45 degree Celsius.

Noting that the heatwave condition was likely to continue for another three days, the department advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

Parts of have been experiencing heatwave conditions for around a month with the crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark at several places.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)