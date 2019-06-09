JUST IN
Business Standard

India beat Australia by 36 runs

Press Trust of India  |  London 

India beat Australia by 36 runs in their ICC World Cup match here Sunday.

Batting first, India hammered 352 for five, and then, bowled out Australia for 316 in exactly 50 overs at the Oval.

This is India's second win in as many matches.

Brief scores:

India: 352/5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Rohit Sharma 57)


Australia: 316 all out in 50 overs (Steve Smith 69, David Warner 56, Alex Carey 55 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/61, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/50, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/62).

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 23:25 IST

