-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 fixture launch to be streamed live worldwide
Women's T20 World Cup final 2020 to take place on International Women's Day
Proteas to host Australia after Women's T20 World Cup
USA-Canada to compete in pursuit of World Cup spots
ICC confirms direct qualifiers for T20 World Cup
-
India beat Australia by 36 runs in their ICC World Cup match here Sunday.
Batting first, India hammered 352 for five, and then, bowled out Australia for 316 in exactly 50 overs at the Oval.
This is India's second win in as many matches.
Brief scores:
India: 352/5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Rohit Sharma 57)
Australia: 316 all out in 50 overs (Steve Smith 69, David Warner 56, Alex Carey 55 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/61, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/50, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/62).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU