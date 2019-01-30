India exporting power to neighbouring countries: Minister

R K Singh Wednesday said the has made tremendous progress on the generation front and has started exporting to neighbouring countries.

He said the country was presently producing one lakh MW of surplus power.

"The central government has made tremendous progress in production of in the last five years. Presently, extra one lakh MW power is being produced. It is more than our requirement, hence we are also exporting to our neighbouring countries," he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of foundation stone laying ceremony of the of the (CPRI) at Shilapur in the district.

He said the laboratory will boost employment opportunities in the region.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CPRI were present on the occasion.

Bawankule said under the Soubhagya scheme, 12.58 lakh families were given electricity, while 7.58 lakh farmers have been given power connections for the agri pump sets.

