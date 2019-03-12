India extends USD 250 mn to Nepal for reconstruction of infrastructures post earthquake

has extended a grant assistance of up to USD 250 million to for the reconstruction of infrastructures in the areas of housing, education, health and cultural heritage that was destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people.

During the India- Joint Project Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, officials from the two reviewed the progress of post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

"The meeting also discussed sectors namely Education, Health and Cultural Heritage. During the meeting the two sides agreed to take steps to expedite progress in all sectors. has been extending support for reconstruction in these sectors with a grant assistance equivalent to USD 250 million,"sources from the here said.

The meeting was chaired by Arjun Kumar Karki, Secretary, from the while the Indian delegation was led by Sudhakar Dalela, Joint (North), Ministry of External Affairs,

The Nepali side conveyed its appreciation for the support of the for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal. Both sides agreed to work together to expedite progress in implementation of reconstruction projects.

Earlier this month, India said that it will reconstruct 72 education facilities in Nepal that were damaged during the earthquake



The decision taken was part of an agreement signed between in Kathmandu and the (CBRI), Rourkee.

