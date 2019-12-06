India, Myanmar vow to deepen trade ties, step up border cooperation

India and Myanmar reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including bilateral trade relations and border cooperation on Friday.

The 18th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Myanmar was held in New Delhi with the Indian delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and the Myanmarese delegation by Permanent Secretary U Soe Han.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the status of India's ongoing projects in Myanmar, capacity building initiatives, bilateral trade relations, border cooperation and plans to enhance implementation of bilateral agreements, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Foreign Secretary Gokhale reiterated the priority India attaches to its partnership with Myanmar, a neighbour and an ASEAN partner which is at the intersection of India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Myanmar Permanent Secretary Han reaffirmed the high priority his government attaches to relations with India, which were based on historic and civilizational contact, the statement said.

He also expressed appreciation for the development assistance and capacity building support offered by India especially in recent years. During his stay in India, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary will also visit Bodh Gaya.