JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Bangladesh tour of India 2019 » News

Dhoni starts training in Ranchi but not available for West Indies series
Business Standard

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Mayank's double ton helps India score 493-6 on Day 2

Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively at the close of play

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal displays a victory sign after scoring a double century on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Indore. Photo: PTI
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal displays a victory sign after scoring a double century on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh, in Indore. Photo: PTI

India reached 493 for 6 in their first innings at stumps in reply to Bangladesh's 150 on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively at the close of play.

India lead by 343 runs with 4 wickets remaining.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs.

India 1st innings: 493 for 6 in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86; Abu Jayed 4/108).
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY