IND vs BAN 1st Test: Mayank's double ton helps India score 493-6 on Day 2

India reached 493 for 6 in their first innings at stumps in reply to Bangladesh's 150 on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively at the close of play.

India lead by 343 runs with 4 wickets remaining.

Brief Score:



Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs.

India 1st innings: 493 for 6 in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, 86; Abu Jayed 4/108).