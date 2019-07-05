India Roadshow pitches for investments in northern regions of UK

An India Roadshow organised by the UK government is travelling around cities in the northern regions of Britain to highlight the investment opportunities on offer for British companies in India.

The roadshow, organised by the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) and Invest India, opened in Manchester and Sheffield this week to offer companies across the north of the UK to access expertise and share best-practice when expanding into and doing business in India.

"The Indian economy is more relevant, faster growing and more open to UK exporters than ever before," said Natalie Bain, Head of the Northern Powerhouse region at DIT.

"Now is the moment for Northern Powerhouse businesses to make their move and establish a presence in this diverse and exciting country," she said.

Bain also announced a new UK trade mission to Bangalore and Mumbai in October, which will focus on opportunities in digital technology, clean energy, health innovation and education.

"DIT is on hand to help navigate the Indian market, and with a team of 60 International Trade Advisers in the Northern Powerhouse alone, we have the resources, sector expertise and financial support through UK Export Finance to help you leap into India," she said.

According to DIT figures, exports of goods from the Northern Powerhouse region of Britain to India grew by 18.1 per cent from 2017 to 2018 to reach a total value of 698 million pounds.

The DIT noted: "India now has a thriving middle class, is the world's sixth largest economy and has the highest expected growth rate in the G20."



"A major attraction for UK exporters is the sheer pace of expansion and the country's notably young demographic. India has a population with a median age of 27, and rising affluence is the biggest driver of increasing consumption."



Northern businesses sharing their experiences of trading in India during the roadshow included TGW Global (Wolstenholme Machine Knives), Gripple, Grant Thornton, JSR Genetics and MIDEL.

