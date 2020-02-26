JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top events of the day: CAA protest violence, coronavirus, and more
Business Standard

Armed forces don't hesitate to cross border to protect country: Defence Min

A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
File photo of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: PTI

India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike.

A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror.

"The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change.

This is certainly a New and Confident India in making," Singh said in a series of tweets.
First Published: Wed, February 26 2020. 10:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU