India's coal import rises by 12.6% to 107.34 MT in first half of FY22

-
ALSO READ
Coal shortage: Will coal crisis derail India's nascent economic recovery?
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
Coal dispatch to power sector increases 27% to 59.73 MT in October
Coal India arm NCL dispatches 387k tonnes of highest-ever coal in one day
-
India's coal import rose by 12.6 per cent to 107.34 million tonnes in the first six months of 2021-22.
The country had imported 95.30 million tonnes (MT) of the coal in April-September 2020-21, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services, based on monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.
mjunction--a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL--is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
However, the country's coal import dropped to 14.85 MT in September, against 19.04 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, it said.
"Coal imports in September 2021 were also down by 21.97 per cent over September 2020 when imports stood at 19.04 MT," it said.
"The substantial drop in import volumes in September as compared to the same month last year was in line with expectation, given the steady rise in thermal and coking coal prices in the global market. This trend is likely to continue till there is a significant correction and stability in seaborne prices," Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO, mjunction said.
Of the total import in September, non-coking coal was at 9.22 MT, against 11.97 MT imported in September last year. Coking coal import was at 4.27 MT, down from 4.58 MT imported in September 2020.
"India's coal and coke imports during September 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have dropped by 2.4 percent over August 2021," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU