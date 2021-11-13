PM Modi meets WEF president, highlights India's economic reforms

JUST IN
Economy firing well as India recovers from Covid: Jaishankar at Dubai Expo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende and highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against COVID-19 and the economic reforms undertaken in the country.

"It was a delight to meet you @borgebrende and have an insightful interaction with you on several subjects. Highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against COVID-19 and the economic reforms undertaken in the last few months," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had quoted a tweet by Borge Brende that said, "Had an excellent and very substantial meeting with the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. India is again the fastest growing of the large economies. Expecting two digit growth next year while India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and prepares for its G20 Presidency."

Earlier, the President of the World Economic Forum met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

First Published: Sat, November 13 2021. 20:33 IST

