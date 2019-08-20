JUST IN
India introduces flexible e-tourist visa with lower fee for lean season

India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with $10-fee during the lean period from April to June and $25-fee during peak tourism period from July to March

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period.  

Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on Tuesday, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with $10 fee during lean period April to June and $25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said. 
 

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with $80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with $40 fee, Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees is $10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is $25," he said.   
First Published: Tue, August 20 2019. 12:20 IST

