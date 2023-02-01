JUST IN
Budget 2023 delivers on all counts; pushes hard on capex, growth
Business Standard

India's electricity consumption grows nearly 13% to 126.16 bn units in Jan

India's power consumption logged a double-digit year-on-year growth of nearly 13 per cent to 126.16 billion units in January 2023, according to government data

Topics
electricity demands | Power distribution | Power Sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power, electricity
India's power consumption logged a double-digit year-on-year growth of nearly 13 per cent to 126.16 billion units in January 2023, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in January.

Experts earlier said the power consumption and demand would increase in January due to the use of heating appliances, especially in the northern parts of the country, and a further improvement in economic activities.

In January 2022, power consumption stood at 111.80 billion units (BU), higher than the 109.76 BU in the same month of 2021, the data showed.

Electricity consumption in January 2020 stood at 105.15 BU.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 210.61 gigawatt (GW) in January 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 192.18 GW in January 2022 and 189.39 GW in January 2021.

The peak power demand met was 170.97 GW in the pre-pandemic January 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

electricity demands

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:02 IST

