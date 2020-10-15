India's exports rise 6% to $27.58 bn in Sept, imports decline 19.6%

India's exports increased 5.99 per cent year-on-year to $27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on Thursday.

Exports stood at $26.02 billion in September 2019.

The country's declined 19.6 per cent to $30.31 billion in September. It was $37.69 billion in the same month last year.

The in September was $2.72 billion, compared to $11.67 billion in the year-ago month.

