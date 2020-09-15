JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Southern Railway introduced 13 pairs of intra-state trains since Sept 7
Business Standard

Exports fall 12.66% in Aug; trade deficit narrows to $6.77 billion

During the April-August period, exports declined by 26.65 per cent to $97.66 billion, while imports fell 43.73 per cent to $118.38 billion

Topics
Exports | trade deficit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

exports, imports, trade, RCEP
The country's imports too declined 26 per cent to $29.47 billion in August, leaving a trade deficit of $6.77 billion

Contracting for the sixth straight month, India's exports slipped 12.66 per cent to $22.7 billion in August, on account of decline in the shipments of petroleum, leather, engineering goods and gems and jewellery items, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

The country's imports too declined 26 per cent to $29.47 billion in August, leaving a trade deficit of $6.77 billion, compared to a shortfall of $13.86 billion in the same month last year, as per the data.

Oil imports declined by 41.62 per cent to $6.42 billion in the month under review.

Gold imports jumped to $3.7 billion in August this year as against $1.36 billion in August 2019.

During the April-August period, exports declined by 26.65 per cent to $97.66 billion, while imports fell 43.73 per cent to $118.38 billion.

Trade deficit during the period stood at $20.72 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU