January trade deficit narrows to $14.54 bn, exports rise 6.2% to $27.4 bn

The country's exports grew by 6.16 per cent to $27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.
Imports too grew by 2 per cent to about $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.54 billion during the month under review, the data showed.
Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 13.58 per cent to $228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 per cent to $300.26 billion.
