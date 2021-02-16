India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

-
India's fight against Covid-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning of the pandemic other countries worried about the countrys situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
India is following a human centric approach to furthering global good, which is based on a healthy balanced welfare and well-being, he said, virtually delivering the valedictory address to 'Heartfulness Practitioners' on the platinum jubilee celebrations of Heartfulness Institute of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.
"At the beginning of this (COVID-19) pandemic, the whole world was worried about India's situation. But today India's fight against corona (coronavirus) is inspiring the entire world...India is following a human centric approach to furthering global good," Modi said.
India has undertaken among the world's largest public welfare programmes in the last six years and these efforts are aimed at giving the poor a life of dignity and opportunity, he said.
