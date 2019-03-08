India's Priyanshu earns conditional status in PGA Tour Series China

Priyanshu Singh, the 2015 all amateur champion, became the first Indian to hold any status on the Series- after earning a conditional card in the final Global Qualifying Tournament.

The 23-year-old Indian, who played college in US and represented at amateur events, turned pro last year and this season had played two events and finished fifth at the Golconda Masters.

Priyanshu scored 70, 76, 72 and 75 to total four-over 284 and finished in a tie for 35th place and secured one of the final conditional cards on offer.

He earned the last conditional card, in 41st place. He is the only from to earn any status from three Global Qualifying Tournaments.

Korean amateur Dongmin Kim closed with a two-under 68 to hold off former Tour players of the US and of to win the

It was the Series' first event outside of Greater Kim carded rounds of 67-64-67-68 to finish at 14-under and secure a two-shot triumph over Macdonald (67) and Kang (68).

Kim secured the only full Tour card available this week, while the next 11 finishers have earned status through the first six tournaments on the schedule.

Finishers 13-35 (and ties) earned conditional status through the first six events.

There was no cut this week as the course is a par-70 totalling 6,580 yards and there were 113 players from 18 nationalities.

