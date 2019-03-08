India's Priyanshu earns conditional status in PGA Tour Series China

-
Priyanshu Singh, the 2015 all India amateur champion, became the first Indian professional golfer to hold any status on the PGA Tour Series-China after earning a conditional card in the final Global Qualifying Tournament.
The 23-year-old Indian, who played college golf in US and represented India at amateur events, turned pro last year and this season had played two events and finished fifth at the Golconda Masters.
Priyanshu scored 70, 76, 72 and 75 to total four-over 284 and finished in a tie for 35th place and secured one of the final conditional cards on offer.
He earned the last conditional card, in 41st place. He is the only player from India to earn any status from three Global Qualifying Tournaments.
Korean amateur Dongmin Kim closed with a two-under 68 to hold off former Web.com Tour players Alex Kang of the US and Stuart Macdonald of Canada to win the PGA TOUR Series-China's third and final Global Qualifying Tournament.
It was the Series' first event outside of Greater China. Kim carded rounds of 67-64-67-68 to finish at 14-under and secure a two-shot triumph over Macdonald (67) and Kang (68).
Kim secured the only full Tour card available this week, while the next 11 finishers have earned status through the first six tournaments on the schedule.
Finishers 13-35 (and ties) earned conditional status through the first six events.
There was no cut this week as the course is a par-70 totalling 6,580 yards and there were 113 players from 18 nationalities.
