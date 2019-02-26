Maha Legislature lauds armed forces for air strikes in Pak

The Tuesday congratulated the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in

struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

In the Assembly, a resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the for its bravery. It was passed unanimously.

"We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might," he said.

Alluding to possible retaliation by Pakistan, Fadnavis said, " is always on high alert and citizens need not panic".

The also unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces for conducting the air strikes.

The motion was moved by House (BJP), who said not only but the whole was moved by the scale of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

"The entire wanted revenge for the Pulwama terror attack," he added.

hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi's role in the 1971 Indo- war which led to the formation of

Gandhi was firm on her decision to "liberate" despite the US warning of action against such a move, he said.

"Similarly, should help separate from Pakistan," he said. Referring to Gandhi as the Iron Lady, the MLC said such "iron steps" need to be taken.

of Opposition Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said "killing of around 300 terrorists and destruction of the launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT is only a trailer, and the whole picture will be released when Indian forces decide to do so".

hoped democracies across the will support the air strike. "Our fight against terrorism will continue," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)