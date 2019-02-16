India slams Pak for claiming it had no role in Pulwama terror attack

slammed on Friday for stating that it had no role in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group JeM, saying could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were there for everyone to see.

In a tit-for-tat move, summoned the Indian deputy in on Friday and lodged a protest against India's allegation of its role in the terror attack.

Hitting back at Pakistan, (MEA) said: " has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisation and its leadership are located in "



The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other terror groups had welcomed the of the attack and those groups were also based in Pakistan, he asserted.

"Pakistan cannot claim that it is unaware of their presence and their activities. They have not taken any action against these groups despite international demands, especially against groups and individuals proscribed by the UN and other countries," Kumar said.

The links to Pakistan were clear and evident for all to see, he added.

Pakistani ministers had shared the same podium with UN-proscribed terrorists, Kumar said.

He asserted that the neighbouring country's demand for an investigation was "preposterous" when there was a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the (JeM).

There were also other audio-visual and print material linking to the terror attack, the MEA said.

"We have, therefore, no doubt that the claim is firmly established," he added.

There was no constructive approach from Pakistan on its relations with India, Kumar said.

"What we have noticed however, are claims to offer dialogue on one hand, while sponsoring and sheltering terrorists and terrorist organisations such as on the other," he added.

demands that Pakistan should take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control to create a conducive atmosphere in the region, free of terror, Kumar said.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday that left 40 (CRPF) personnel dead and five critically wounded.

The summoning of the Indian deputy by Pakistan came after India, earlier in the day, summoned the Pakistani to India, Sohail Mahmood, and issued a very strong demarche over the killing of the CRPF men.

Pakistan must take "immediate and verifiable action" against JeM and it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories, told the

Though has not issued any statement, sources said it summoned the Indian and rejected the "baseless allegations made by India" against Pakistan on the Pulwama attack.

A short video clip of the Indian leaving the was also circulating on

Meanwhile, in a tweet, said briefed the ambassadors of the US, Russia, France, the UK and on the Pulwama attack on Friday and rejected India's allegations.

Following the terror strike, withdrew the "most-favoured nation" status to Pakistan on Friday, a move which would enable it to increase customs duty on goods coming from the neighbouring country.

In a after the meeting of the (CCS), said the most-favoured nation (MFN) status to Pakistan stood revoked.

India had granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country is yet to reciprocate.

According to sources, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan has also been called to for consultations in the wake of the horrific attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's said in an interview that his country would take action against anyone if India shared evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)