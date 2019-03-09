India taking all steps for extradition of Nirav Modi: MEA

The Saturday said the government was taking all steps to extradite diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam, from the UK.

It also said the UK was considering India's request to extradite

"The UK is still considering our request to extradite ..The government is taking all necessary steps for his extradition," said at a

He said made the request for extradition to the UK knowing that was living in that country.

According to report in a British daily on Saturday, Modi is living in a swanky 8 million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Modi, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, reported.

The revelation comes a day after Modi's 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion at in was demolished by authorities using explosives.

Despite his being frozen by the Indian authorities and an red notice being issued for his arrest, Modi, a whose designs have been worn by Hollywood stars, is now involved in a new diamond business based in London, the report said.

In a video posted by the newspaper, Modi can be seen sporting a handle-bar moustache and wearing an Ostrich Hide jacket, estimated to cost 10,000 pounds.

When journalists from the paper questioned him on various issues, including whether he has urged Britain to grant him asylum, Modi ducked them by saying, "Sorry, no comments".

A source told the that Modi had been given a national insurance number by the Department for Work and Pensions, meaning he can legally work in Britain, and has used British

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)