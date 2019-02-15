India to press for early adoption of convention on international terrorism: Jaitley

will press for an early adoption of a draft convention on international terrorism pending with the United Nation since 1986, Jaitley said on Friday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the convened to discuss the terror attack, Jaitley said had tabled the draft comprehensive convention on international terrorism in the in 1986.

"But for the past 33 years, it has not been implemented because there is no unanimity on the definition of terrorism," he added.

The said will consult all countries to implement it and engage with them for early adoption of the anti-terror measure.

According to details available on the internet, the convention proposes to criminalise all forms of international terrorism and deny and safe havens.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)