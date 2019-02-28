India will not keep quiet to any act of terrorism says, Ambassador Shringla

India's to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has said that will not keep quiet to any act of and giving "appropriate response" to all incidents is the new normal for the country.

In a first-of-its-kind interaction with Indian students from the various universities from the Greater area, said that needs to meet its international obligations to crackdown on and safe havens within its territory.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

Following the attack, bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

updated the Indian students about the latest development back home and why choose to act this way, after the terrorist attack.

He said that did not act against terrorist organisations or its leaders despite India giving actionable intelligence against the 26/11, Pathankot and Uri attacks.

"This time, India opted for pre-emptive attack, mainly because terrorists were planning to launch another terrorist attack inside India, he said referring to the daring air strike by deep inside

"By doing so, India ensured that it was a non-military, and in remote area with no civilian casualties," he said.

said that India has been successful in articulating its case with the international community including the US.

"The international community is with India," he said.

Appreciating the strong support coming from United States, in particular from the White House, the State Department and the Congress, Shringla said this incident has brought the two countries together for counter- cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)