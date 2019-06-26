IndiaMART IPO subscribed 35.87 times so far on final day of bidding

-
ALSO READ
IndiaMART InterMESH IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding
IndiaMART IPO subscribed 51 pc on first day of bidding
IndiaMart's Rs 475-cr IPO to open on June 24; price band fixed at Rs 970973 per share
IndiaMART App Crosses 10 Million Downloads and is Rated 4.6 Stars by Users on Google Play Store
IndiaMart among new members of e-commerce body TECI
-
The initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was subscribed 35.87 times so far on the final day of bidding Wednesday.
The Rs 475 crore IPO received bids for 9,65,97,705 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, as per data available with the NSE till 16:45 hrs.
The initial public offer (IPO) is of 48,87,862 equity shares including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares.
Price range for the offer, which opened for bidding on Monday, has been fixed at Rs 970-973 per share.
IndiaMart InterMesh had raised more than Rs 213 crore from anchor investors on Friday.
ICICI Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Jefferies India Pvt Ltd are managing the offer.
The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU