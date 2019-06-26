IndiaMART IPO subscribed 35.87 times so far on final day of bidding

The initial public offer of InterMESH, an for business products and services, was 35.87 times so far on the final day of Wednesday.

The Rs 475 crore IPO received bids for 9,65,97,705 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, as per data available with the NSE till 16:45 hrs.

The initial public offer (IPO) is of 48,87,862 equity shares including anchor portion of 21,95,038 equity shares.

Price range for the offer, which opened for on Monday, has been fixed at Rs 970-973 per share.

InterMesh had raised more than Rs 213 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

ICICI Securities Ltd, and are managing the offer.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

