Indian and Chinese armies hold border meet in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese armies held a border personnel meeting in eastern sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence said on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation was led by from the Fire and Fury Corps, while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Gan Wei Han, said

The border personnel meet was conducted opposite at the Daulat Beg Oldi meeting point on Tuesday, the said.

"Both sides reiterated the mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquility and improving relations at the functional level at the border areas," Kalia said. "The meeting was marked by saluting the national flags by members of the delegation, followed by exchange of greetings."



?The delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment, the said, adding that they parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)