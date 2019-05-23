Indian boy builds library to encourage people to read more

An Indian student in the UAE has put together a small library from book donation drives at his home and is encouraging people use it as he aims to inculcate the love of in youngsters who he believes spend more time using gadgets and playing video games.

Kashinadh Pranesh, a nine-year-old student in Sharjah, is on a mission to inspire people to know more about the world and has previously been recognised in the UAE for his academic and philanthropic achievements.

Last year, he donated the funds he won in a spelling bee to the victims of the floods.

About two weeks ago, Pranesh won the Distinguished Student Award of the His efforts and achievements were also appreciated by

"In 2016, the Year of in the UAE, I came to know the importance of reading, so I have started collecting books through book drives and charity drives and started my own small library. Through this library, I wish to encourage my friends and neighbours to read more," Pranesh was quoted as saying by

"In this digital world, kids spend more time tinkering with their gadgets and playing video games, which are not good habits. We can instead read books so that we can improve our vocabulary, concentration and memory," he said.

" will take us to the imaginary world and shape our dreams. And these dreams will guide us to a bright future," he added.

Pranesh is also a green warrior, and as an active member of various eco-groups in the UAE, he helps raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

He has been involved in activities such as planting trees and has collected and recycled more than 1.5 tonnes of newspaper, 50 mobile phones, and 50-kilogramme of from his neighbours and friends.

"This will motivate others to protect the environment, cut their waste production, and reduce carbon emissions," he said.

