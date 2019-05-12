UAE reports rare 'acts of sabotage' against 4 boats off its coast

The said Sunday four merchant vessels had been targeted by "acts of sabotage" in Gulf waters off its coast.

"Four commercial, civilian trading vessels of various nationalities this morning suffered acts of sabotage" off the UAE's eastern coast, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not name who was responsible, but warned that "carrying out acts of on commercial and civilian vessels and threatening the safety and lives of those on board is a serious development".

Nobody was harmed during the incident, the ministry said.

It called on world powers to help keep maritime traffic safe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)