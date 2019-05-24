Indian Open Boxing: Mary, Sarita lead hosts' gold rush on final day

Six-time world champion MC and the seasoned L Devi spearheaded India's gold rush at the second Open tournament, which concluded on Friday.

gold medalist thwarted a spirited challenge from giant killer with a well-calculated display to clinch the gold by a split 4-1 verdict in the highly-competitive 52kg men's category.

Overall, swept the medals in four men's categories (52kg, 81kg, 91kg and +91kg) and three in women's (51kg, 57kg and 75kg) to conclude their campaign with 12 of the 18 gold medals up for grabs.

India, who had bagged six golds in the inaugural edition in last year, thus doubled their gold count in the continental meet that witnessed a depleted field with a no-show from

medallist Devi won her first gold in three years beating Simranjit Kaur 3-2 by virtue of a split decision.

Making her debut in 60kg category, Simranjit, a bronze medallist and Asian Championship silver medallist, impressed in the first round with some telling blows.

But Devi did not lose ground and fought back with a counter-attacking display as she celebrated the win looking upwards, dedicating the gold to her mother Laishram Khomthonbi, who passed away last year.

"This gold belongs to my mother. I lost my dad early and my mother made me the that I'm now. This gold has come after a long time. I'm missing her very much at this moment," Sarita got emotional as she spoke about her mother, who died after suffering from

Sarita Devi, who won a bronze at the Asian Championship earlier this year en route to her eighth medal in the continental meet, last won a gold at in Shillong.

Olympic bronze medallist saw off a valiant fight by former national champion Vanlal Duati of to emerge winner by unanimous decision. Nikhat Zareen and Jyoti took the bronze medals for an all-Indian finish in the podium.

Home favourite and bronze medalist avenged his last year's semifinal defeat to defending champion to grab the 60kg gold in front of a boisterous crowd at the

Thapa began with a tight vigil and was seen in his aggressive best from second round onwards en route to get an unanimous verdict from the five judges.

Having moved to the new weight earlier this year, Panghal, who had won the Asiad gold in 49kg, had a tough first round with the former world youth champion Siwach using his height advantage to full credit.

Taller by six inches, Siwach who ousted world championship bronze medallist Rogen Ladon and champion in the previous rounds, was full of and confidence.

To negate this, Panghal opted the waiting game strategy, ducking most of his opponent's punches and staying out of his range.

"I think he's the tallest I faced till date. I fought with some tall boxers in the Asian Championship but Sachin is taller than them," the 5'3" Panghal, who won the 52kg gold in Asian Championship beating Hasanboy Dusmatov, said.

"You have to have a long reach and play an in and out game. It takes a lot of effort and stamina," he said, terming it the toughest bout of the meet.

National champion P L Prasad and gold medallist Solanki took the bronze in in the 52kg category with another clean sweep.

India had a setback in the 64kg, when national champion suffered a knee twist in the first round and forfeited the bout to former Olympian Richarno Colin, a bronze medallist at the 2010

Tokas, who won a bronze at the Makran Cup earlier this year, thus had to settle for the silver, bettering his bronze medal feat at the last edition of

India also could not add their gold count in the men's 75kg final where pulled out against Filipino Eumir

The Asian Championship silver medalist suffered a in his semifinal win against Aphisit Khankhokkruea of on Thursday.

