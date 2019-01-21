TN CM launches KG classes in govt schools

Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday kicked off a pilot project enabling children to attend classes based on Montessori in english medium at government middle schools with centres in the State.

Palaniswami formally launched the programme at a function held at a here on Monday, an official release said.

The project would benefit 52,933 children in 2,381 centres in the State, it said.

The classes would be supervised by the head masters of the respective middle schools.

The school department would train the teachers under the Samakra Shiksha Abhiyaan scheme.

Samagra Shiksha is an overarching programme of the for the school sector extending from pre-school to class 12.

The children enrolled in the LKG, UKG classes would receive four pairs of uniforms, color pencils, crayons and footwear for free and a course completion certificate.

Through this scheme, parents would be encouraged to send their wards to government-run schools and also improve the learning, writing and reading skills of the children.

O Panneerselvam, Ministers and senior government officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)